Newcastle United have reportedly failed in an attempt to sign Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic.

After a disappointing start to the new campaign, Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is desperate to add proven quality to his first-team squad at St James' Park before the end of the transfer window.

However, according to Corriere della Sera, Jovetic has rejected the opportunity to secure a return to the Premier League after holding talks with the Italian giants.

The Montenegrin attacker spent the second half of last season at Sevilla, but he has allegedly been convinced to remain at the San Siro.

The 27-year-old has netted just seven times in 33 appearances for Inter, while the former Manchester City man was an unused substitute as Inter registered a 3-0 win over Fiorentina at the weekend.