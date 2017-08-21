New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia signs loan deal with Valencia

Bologna's midfielder Saphir Taider (L) vies Inter Milan's French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia during the Serie A football match Bologna vs InterMilan at Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna on October 27, 2015.
© Getty Images
Valencia announce that they have completed the season-long loan signing of Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 17:06 UK

Inter Milan have allowed midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia to join Valencia on a season-long loan deal.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kondogbia had requested to leave the Italian giants, and it was not long before the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool were linked with the 24-year-old's signature.

However, rather than make the switch to the Premier League, the French international has opted to return to La Liga where he has previously represented Sevilla.

Kondogbia departs the San Siro having netted twice in 56 appearances in all competitions, but three years still remain on his contract in Milan.

In July, Kondogbia hit the headlines after scoring a 45-yard own goal for Inter in a friendly fixture with Chelsea.

A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Malaga CF at Estadi de Mestalla on August 29, 2014
Read Next:
Valencia sign Murillo on loan from Inter
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Geoffrey Kondogbia, Football
Your Comments
More Inter Milan News
Bologna's midfielder Saphir Taider (L) vies Inter Milan's French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia during the Serie A football match Bologna vs InterMilan at Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna on October 27, 2015.
Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia signs loan deal with Valencia
 Antonio Candreva of Italy in action during the international friendly between Italy and Scotland on May 29, 2016 in Malta
Antonio Conte given green light to sign Antonio Candreva?
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur 'in advanced talks for defender Juan Foyth'
Valencia sign Murillo on loan from InterInter contact Arsenal over Mustafi?Man United maintain interest in Perisic?Perisic agent meets with Inter officials?Perisic close to signing new Inter deal?
Inter Milan consider move for Mangala?Ivan Perisic agent meets with United?Shakespeare ready to play "focused" MahrezRoma 'to make fourth bid for Mahrez'Report: Inter join race for Riyad Mahrez
> Inter Milan Homepage
More Valencia News
Bologna's midfielder Saphir Taider (L) vies Inter Milan's French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia during the Serie A football match Bologna vs InterMilan at Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna on October 27, 2015.
Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia signs loan deal with Valencia
 Andreas Pereira of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Manchester United FC and VfL Wolfsburg at Old Trafford on September 30, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Valencia consider offer for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira?
 A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Malaga CF at Estadi de Mestalla on August 29, 2014
Valencia sign Inter Milan defender Jeison Murillo on two-year loan deal
Arsenal confirm sale of Gabriel PaulistaReport: Gabriel to join Valencia for £10mChelsea deal for Joao Cancelo imminent?Valencia want Arsenal defender Gabriel?Alvaro Negredo completes Besiktas move
Leeds linked with move for Alvaro NegredoValencia, Juventus 'want Krychowiak'Watford to move for Valencia's Abdennour?Wolves 'rule out Negredo swoop'Valencia confirm Diego Alves departure
> Valencia Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AC Milan11003033
2Inter Milan11003033
3Juventus11003033
4Napoli11003123
5AC Chievo VeronaChievo11002113
6Sampdoria11002113
7Roma11001013
8Bologna10101101
9Torino10101101
10Genoa10100001
11Lazio10100001
12SPALSPAL10100001
13SassuoloSassuolo10100001
14BeneventoBenevento100112-10
15Udinese100112-10
16Atalanta BCAtalanta100101-10
17Hellas VeronaHellas Verona100113-20
18CagliariCagliari100103-30
19Crotone100103-30
20Fiorentina100103-30
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 