Valencia announce that they have completed the season-long loan signing of Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Inter Milan have allowed midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia to join Valencia on a season-long loan deal.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kondogbia had requested to leave the Italian giants, and it was not long before the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool were linked with the 24-year-old's signature.

However, rather than make the switch to the Premier League, the French international has opted to return to La Liga where he has previously represented Sevilla.

Kondogbia departs the San Siro having netted twice in 56 appearances in all competitions, but three years still remain on his contract in Milan.

In July, Kondogbia hit the headlines after scoring a 45-yard own goal for Inter in a friendly fixture with Chelsea.