Valencia are reportedly considering whether to make an offer for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.

Last season, Pereira scored five times in 35 appearances during a loan spell with La Liga outfit Granada, but the 21-year-old has since returned to Old Trafford to feature in United's first-team squad.

Reports had indicated that the Brazilian would be given an opportunity by manager Jose Mourinho but according to the Daily Mail, Valencia appears to be a realistic destination for this campaign.

It has been suggested that due to limited opportunities in the senior ranks, United have given permission to Pereira to decide whether to remain in the North-West of England or spend another term in Spain's top flight.

Since signing for United in 2014, Pereira has featured on just 13 occasions, with all but two of his outings coming from the substitutes' bench.

Pereira currently has just one year remaining on his existing contract.