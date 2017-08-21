New Transfer Talk header

Valencia consider offer for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira?

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Manchester United FC and VfL Wolfsburg at Old Trafford on September 30, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Valencia are reportedly considering whether to make an offer for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira.
Monday, August 21, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Valencia.

Last season, Pereira scored five times in 35 appearances during a loan spell with La Liga outfit Granada, but the 21-year-old has since returned to Old Trafford to feature in United's first-team squad.

Reports had indicated that the Brazilian would be given an opportunity by manager Jose Mourinho but according to the Daily Mail, Valencia appears to be a realistic destination for this campaign.

It has been suggested that due to limited opportunities in the senior ranks, United have given permission to Pereira to decide whether to remain in the North-West of England or spend another term in Spain's top flight.

Since signing for United in 2014, Pereira has featured on just 13 occasions, with all but two of his outings coming from the substitutes' bench.

Pereira currently has just one year remaining on his existing contract.

Gabriel of Arsenal runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal at Maksimir Stadium on September 16, 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia.
Report: Gabriel to join Valencia for £10m
