Watford confirm that 26-year-old Peru international Andre Carrillo joins the club on a season-long loan from Benfica.

Watford have confirmed that Andre Carrillo has joined the club on a season-long loan from Benfica.

The 26-year-old, who has previously played under Watford boss Marco Silva at Sporting Lisbon, has moved to the Hornets for the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign.

A 35-time Peru international, Carrillo only joined Benfica from Sporting last summer, and scored three times in 32 appearances during the 2016-17 season.

The versatile attacker jetted in to complete a medical with Watford on Thursday afternoon, and has now been confirmed as the club's eighth signing of this summer's transfer window.

Carrillo could make his debut for Watford in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.