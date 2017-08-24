David Wagner declares himself "very happy" with Huddersfield Town's transfer business after bringing in 11 new players this summer.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has suggested that he is now finished in the transfer market after bringing in right-back Florent Hadergjonaj from FC Ingolstadt 04.

The Terriers have been among the continent's busiest sides since earning promotion to the Premier League in May, bringing in 11 players in total.

Wagner admits that, while he could still be tempted to make one more signing before next Thursday's deadline, he currently has no intention of further adding to his squad.

"I think now we have the group together with players in every position, nobody knows but from my point of view I am very happy," he told reporters.

"Never say never but it was always our target to have every position occupied at least with two players and we've done so far what we've wanted to do. I'm very happy with who we've got so far.

"The position we were short in was the right-back position over the summer and we're very happy we've found him and been able to sign Florent."

Huddersfield have made a dream start on their return to the English top flight, beating Crystal Palace and Newcastle United in their first two outings.