New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

David Wagner: 'Huddersfield Town transfer business now wrapped up'

David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
© Offside
David Wagner declares himself "very happy" with Huddersfield Town's transfer business after bringing in 11 new players this summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 18:29 UK

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has suggested that he is now finished in the transfer market after bringing in right-back Florent Hadergjonaj from FC Ingolstadt 04.

The Terriers have been among the continent's busiest sides since earning promotion to the Premier League in May, bringing in 11 players in total.

Wagner admits that, while he could still be tempted to make one more signing before next Thursday's deadline, he currently has no intention of further adding to his squad.

"I think now we have the group together with players in every position, nobody knows but from my point of view I am very happy," he told reporters.

"Never say never but it was always our target to have every position occupied at least with two players and we've done so far what we've wanted to do. I'm very happy with who we've got so far.

"The position we were short in was the right-back position over the summer and we're very happy we've found him and been able to sign Florent."

Huddersfield have made a dream start on their return to the English top flight, beating Crystal Palace and Newcastle United in their first two outings.

Nahki Wells of Huddersfield gets past Jordan Obita of Reading during the FA Cup Third Round match between Huddersfield Town and Reading at Galpharm Stadium on January 3, 2015
Read Next:
Wagner: 'Wells is available for transfer'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Wagner, Florent Hadergjonaj, Football
Your Comments
More Huddersfield Town News
David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
Huddersfield Town announce signing of Abdelhamid Sabiri
 David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
David Wagner: 'Huddersfield Town transfer business now wrapped up'
 David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
Huddersfield Town sign Florent Hadergjonaj on loan from Ingolstadt
Wagner: 'Wells is available for transfer'Wagner "proud" of Huddersfield playersResult: Mooy goal earns win for HuddersfieldTeam News: Newcastle make three changesLive Commentary: Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle - as it happened
Hull ace Clucas denies going on strikeBurton sign Huddersfield's Scannell on loanWagner hails impact of Steve MounieWood offered new deal by Leeds United?Mounie hails "amazing" Huddersfield debut
> Huddersfield Town Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 