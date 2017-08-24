New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Huddersfield Town sign Florent Hadergjonaj on loan from Ingolstadt

David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
© Offside
Switzerland international right-back Florent Hadergjonaj joins Huddersfield Town from FC Ingolstadt 04 on loan, with the option to sign permanently next summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 12:20 UK

Huddersfield Town have added to their squad with the arrival of defender Florent Hadergjonaj from FC Ingolstadt 04 on a season-long loan.

The Terriers, who have made a storming start to their first ever Premier League campaign, have the option to purchase the full-back at the end of the season.

Hadergjonaj has experience of top-flight football in Switzerland and Germany, while also previously featuring in the Europa League and in Champions League qualifiers.

Town boss David Wagner, one of the busiest managers in European football this summer, says that he is glad to have plugged a troublesome position in his squad.

"It was important in this window that we found a real competitor for the right back position and in Florent, we have exactly the right player," he told the club's official website.

"Florent is one of the most exciting young right backs in Germany and is a footballer who I believe will fit our system and style of play very well. He is a real Terrier in defence and likes to attack whenever possible, which is perfect for how we want to play.

"I have met with him and he is a good character; he is eager to show he can play in the Premier League despite a lot of interest from some top clubs in Germany. I'm looking forward to working with him on the training pitch."

Switzerland international Hadergjonaj started 25 games for Ingolstadt last season, scoring once and grabbing a couple of assists from the back.

Nahki Wells of Huddersfield gets past Jordan Obita of Reading during the FA Cup Third Round match between Huddersfield Town and Reading at Galpharm Stadium on January 3, 2015
Read Next:
Wagner: 'Wells is available for transfer'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Wagner, Florent Hadergjonaj, Football
Your Comments
More Huddersfield Town News
David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
Huddersfield Town announce signing of Abdelhamid Sabiri
 David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
Huddersfield Town sign Florent Hadergjonaj on loan from Ingolstadt
 Nahki Wells of Huddersfield gets past Jordan Obita of Reading during the FA Cup Third Round match between Huddersfield Town and Reading at Galpharm Stadium on January 3, 2015
Huddersfield Town to listen to offers for striker Nahki Wells
Wagner "proud" of Huddersfield playersResult: Mooy goal earns win for HuddersfieldTeam News: Newcastle make three changesLive Commentary: Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle - as it happenedHull ace Clucas denies going on strike
Burton sign Huddersfield's Scannell on loanWagner hails impact of Steve MounieWood offered new deal by Leeds United?Mounie hails "amazing" Huddersfield debutResult: Huddersfield win PL opener at Palace
> Huddersfield Town Homepage
More FC Ingolstadt 04 News
David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
Huddersfield Town sign Florent Hadergjonaj on loan from Ingolstadt
 Moenchengladbach's midfielder Lars Stindl (R) and Ingolstadt's Austrian defender Markus Suttner vie for the ball vie for the ball during the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Moenchengladbach vs FC Ingolstadt on November 7, 2015, 20
Brighton & Hove Albion sign Austrian left-back Markus Suttner
 Moenchengladbach's midfielder Lars Stindl (R) and Ingolstadt's Austrian defender Markus Suttner vie for the ball vie for the ball during the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Moenchengladbach vs FC Ingolstadt on November 7, 2015, 20
Brighton & Hove Albion 'interested in Austria international Markus Suttner'
Brighton agree deal to sign GrossHuddersfield agree £1.1m deal for KachungaLeverkusen sign Austria goalkeeper OzcanResult: Bayern battle past stubborn IngolstadtHalf-Time Report: Ingolstadt holding up Bayern Munich
Team News: Thiago returns to Bayern Munich benchResult: Mark Uth rescues point for HoffenheimResult: Clinical Hannover thrash FC Ingolstadt 04Result: Moritz Hartmann inspires Ingolstadt comebackResult: Monchengladbach held to goalless draw
> FC Ingolstadt 04 Homepage



Tables
 