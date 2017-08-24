Switzerland international right-back Florent Hadergjonaj joins Huddersfield Town from FC Ingolstadt 04 on loan, with the option to sign permanently next summer.

Huddersfield Town have added to their squad with the arrival of defender Florent Hadergjonaj from FC Ingolstadt 04 on a season-long loan.

The Terriers, who have made a storming start to their first ever Premier League campaign, have the option to purchase the full-back at the end of the season.

Hadergjonaj has experience of top-flight football in Switzerland and Germany, while also previously featuring in the Europa League and in Champions League qualifiers.

Town boss David Wagner, one of the busiest managers in European football this summer, says that he is glad to have plugged a troublesome position in his squad.

"It was important in this window that we found a real competitor for the right back position and in Florent, we have exactly the right player," he told the club's official website.

"Florent is one of the most exciting young right backs in Germany and is a footballer who I believe will fit our system and style of play very well. He is a real Terrier in defence and likes to attack whenever possible, which is perfect for how we want to play.

"I have met with him and he is a good character; he is eager to show he can play in the Premier League despite a lot of interest from some top clubs in Germany. I'm looking forward to working with him on the training pitch."

Switzerland international Hadergjonaj started 25 games for Ingolstadt last season, scoring once and grabbing a couple of assists from the back.