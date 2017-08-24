New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United 'yet to move for Didier Ndong'

Didier Ndong and Morgan Schneiderlin in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Sunderland are reportedly yet to receive an offer from West Ham United for Gabon midfielder Didier Ndong, despite suggestions of interest from the Hammers.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

West Ham United have reportedly not made an official move for Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong, despite suggestions that the Hammers were considering a bid in the final week of the transfer window.

It has been claimed that Ndong, 23, is a back-up option for West Ham should the London club fail in their bid to sign William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon before the end of the month.

However, according to the Sunderland Echo, there has been no contact between the two clubs over a move for the Gabon international.

Ndong joined Sunderland in a club-record deal from Lorient last summer, and he made 31 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats during the 2016-17 campaign.

The midfielder has also played every minute of Sunderland's Championship season thus far.

William Carvalho takes part in a Portugal training session on November 11, 2013.
Read Next:
Sporting demand £40m for Carvalho?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Didier Ndong, William Carvalho, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Marko Arnautovic sees red during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on August 19, 2017
Slaven Bilic 'still fuming' with Marko Arnautovic for getting sent off
 Didier Ndong and Morgan Schneiderlin in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
West Ham United 'yet to move for Didier Ndong'
 West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'Newcastle United do not lack ambition'
Bruce "exploring" possible Snodgrass dealSouthgate 'to ditch Hart for Butland'Result: West Ham coast to win over CheltenhamLive Commentary: Cheltenham 0-2 West Ham - as it happenedBarcelona show interest in Lanzini?
Bilic: 'West Ham want one more signing'Aston Villa join race to sign Snodgrass?West Ham 'will not loan out Carroll'West Ham consider Bilic replacements?West Ham on verge of Carvalho capture?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Sunderland News
Didier Ndong and Morgan Schneiderlin in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
West Ham United 'yet to move for Didier Ndong'
 Wahbi Khazri in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Wahbi Khazri: 'I want to leave Sunderland'
 West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
Aston Villa join race to sign West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass?
Grayson: 'The final ball let us down'Sunderland to make Snodgrass approach?Grayson happy with Sunderland startResult: Honours even between Owls, Black CatsGrayson: "It was a pleasing afternoon"
Result: Grabban scores brace, own goal at NorwichGrant Leadbitter to rejoin Sunderland?Larsson joins Hull City on free transferIpswich snap up Waghorn from RangersJeremain Lens completes Besiktas switch
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
 