West Ham United have reportedly not made an official move for Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong, despite suggestions that the Hammers were considering a bid in the final week of the transfer window.

It has been claimed that Ndong, 23, is a back-up option for West Ham should the London club fail in their bid to sign William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon before the end of the month.

However, according to the Sunderland Echo, there has been no contact between the two clubs over a move for the Gabon international.

Ndong joined Sunderland in a club-record deal from Lorient last summer, and he made 31 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats during the 2016-17 campaign.

The midfielder has also played every minute of Sunderland's Championship season thus far.