Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has reportedly personally contacted Ludogorets Razgrad midfielder Anicet Abel with the view to bringing the Madagascar international to the King Power Stadium before the end of the month.

Abel, 27, has scored twice in nine appearances for his Bulgarian club this season, and it is understood that Nice are closely monitoring developments in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

According to FootMercato, however, Leicester have stepped up their pursuit after head coach Shakespeare personally phoned Abel, who is believed to be valued inn the region of £4.5m.

Leicester booked their spot in the second round of the EFL Cup with a 4-1 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

The Foxes will continue their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with a trip to Manchester United this weekend.