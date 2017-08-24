New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City 'step up Anciet Abel pursuit'

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Bournemouth on May 21, 2017
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare reportedly contacts Ludogorets Razgrad midfielder Anicet Abel with the view to signing the Madagascar international this summer.
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has reportedly personally contacted Ludogorets Razgrad midfielder Anicet Abel with the view to bringing the Madagascar international to the King Power Stadium before the end of the month.

Abel, 27, has scored twice in nine appearances for his Bulgarian club this season, and it is understood that Nice are closely monitoring developments in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

According to FootMercato, however, Leicester have stepped up their pursuit after head coach Shakespeare personally phoned Abel, who is believed to be valued inn the region of £4.5m.

Leicester booked their spot in the second round of the EFL Cup with a 4-1 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

The Foxes will continue their 2017-18 Premier League campaign with a trip to Manchester United this weekend.

Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Shakespeare expects Vardy to be "fine"
