Newcastle United's Yasin Ben El-Mhanni in demand?

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United attacker Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is a transfer target for Napoli, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, according to a report.
Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 22:57 UK

Newcastle United attacker Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is reportedly a transfer target for Napoli, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old, who has previously been on trial with Chelsea, joined Newcastle from non-league side Lewes last year.

El-Mhanni has thus far failed to make the breakthrough into the first team at Newcastle, however, and he only has one year left on his contract with the Magpies.

According to The Sun, Newcastle are keen to extend the London-born attacker's contract, but talks have stalled in recent days, which has attracted the attention of Premier League duo Leicester and Brighton, in addition to Italian giants Napoli.

Both of El-Mhanni's first-team appearances for Newcastle came in the FA Cup last season.

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
