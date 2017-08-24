Newcastle United attacker Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is a transfer target for Napoli, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, according to a report.

The 21-year-old, who has previously been on trial with Chelsea, joined Newcastle from non-league side Lewes last year.

El-Mhanni has thus far failed to make the breakthrough into the first team at Newcastle, however, and he only has one year left on his contract with the Magpies.

According to The Sun, Newcastle are keen to extend the London-born attacker's contract, but talks have stalled in recent days, which has attracted the attention of Premier League duo Leicester and Brighton, in addition to Italian giants Napoli.

Both of El-Mhanni's first-team appearances for Newcastle came in the FA Cup last season.