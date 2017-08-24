A report claims that Chelsea forward Willian is now the man Barcelona want as they have given up hope of landing Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a bid for Chelsea forward Willian after admitting defeat in their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

The Catalan giants are desperate to bring in some attacking reinforcements in the remaining seven days of the transfer window after losing key man Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool are understood to have knocked back three formal offers for Coutinho, while Borussia Dortmund want close to £140m to part company with France international forward Dembele.

According to France Football, Barca have now given up hope of landing their top targets and will instead turn to Chelsea ace Willian, who was linked with the Stamford Bridge exit earlier this summer.

Willian was denied the chance to reunite with former boss Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, and the Blues are expected to reject any further advances for the Brazilian.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria is also understood to be on Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde's wishlist.