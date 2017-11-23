Nov 23, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
1-5
AtalantaAtalanta BC
Ramirez Castillo (71')
Williams (43'), Martina (67'), Davies (76'), Calvert-Lewin (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Cristante (12', 64'), Gosens (87'), Cornelius (88', 90')

David Unsworth: 'Everton players lacked pride and effort'

Everton interim manager David Unsworth accuses his players of failing to "play with pride and effort" as they were beaten 5-1 by Atalanta BC in the Europa League.
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 23:19 UK

David Unsworth has accused his Everton players of lacking "pride and effort" in their 5-1 defeat to Atalanta BC at Goodison Park in the Europa League.

The Toffees had already been eliminated from the competition prior to kickoff but the caretaker manager still selected a strong side for the encounter.

However, Everton were routed in front of their own fans thanks to braces from Bryan Cristante and Andreas Cornelius either side of a Robin Goosens strike, with Sandro Ramirez netting what turned out to be a mere consolation for the hosts.

"We got ourselves back into the game at 2-1 and looked to make positive improvements, especially at home," Unsworth told reporters after the game.

"It is the story of our season, you can't give away cheap goals. When you put on the shirt you have to play with pride and effort and they didn't do that. That is the big disappointment.

"It was a dead rubber but I spoke before the game and said our fans had paid good money to come and see this. They leave with a bad taste in their mouth and so do I.

"We made a lot of changes. It was an opportunity for the players tonight and they haven't taken it."

Up next for Everton is a Premier League game away at Southampton on Sunday.

A dejected Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Wayne Rooney rues "upsetting" defeat
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
