RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff claims that Ralf Rangnick is to extend his contract as the club's sporting director this week.

RB Leipzig have claimed that Ralf Rangnick is to extend his contract as sporting director this week amid reported interest from Everton.

The Toffees are currently searching for a new manager after sacking Ronald Koeman in October with the club struggling in the Premier League and Europa League.

Numerous media reports have claimed that Rangnick is on Everton's radar but Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed that talks over a new deal for the 59-year-old are at an advanced stage.

"We expect to extend the contract ahead of schedule this week," Mintzlaff told SportBild. "Ralf Rangnick is the sportive engine of our club and therefore also elementary for our future development."

Rangnick was interviewed for the Everton manager's position in 2013, but the club opted to bring in Roberto Martinez ahead of the German coach.