Wayne Rooney has bemoaned Everton's "disappointing and upsetting" Europa League thrashing at the hands of Atalanta BC on Thursday night.

The Toffees had already been eliminated prior to kickoff but caretaker manager David Unsworth still selected a strong side for the encounter at Goodison Park.

However, Everton were hammered 5-1 in front of their own fans thanks to braces from Bryan Cristante and Andreas Cornelius either side of a Robin Goosens strike.

"There was nothing riding on the game, but it's our pride," Rooney told reporters after the match. "It's not nice to lose games. It's very disappointing and upsetting.

"We all have to play a role, obviously there's been a change of manager. It's been a positive change in terms of performances, tonight aside. We have to keep trying to pick up points in the Premier League and move up the table.

"Since David Unsworth has come in there's been a great atmosphere among the players and some positive results. The board have a decision to make (on a new manager) and I'm sure they're working on it."

Up next for Everton is a Premier League game away at Southampton on Sunday.