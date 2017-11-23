Nov 23, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
1-5
AtalantaAtalanta BC
Ramirez Castillo (71')
Williams (43'), Martina (67'), Davies (76'), Calvert-Lewin (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Cristante (12', 64'), Gosens (87'), Cornelius (88', 90')

Wayne Rooney: 'Defeat is very disappointing and upsetting'

Wayne Rooney rues
Wayne Rooney rues Everton's "disappointing and upsetting" 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Atalanta BC in the Europa League on Thursday night.
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 23:20 UK

Wayne Rooney has bemoaned Everton's "disappointing and upsetting" Europa League thrashing at the hands of Atalanta BC on Thursday night.

The Toffees had already been eliminated prior to kickoff but caretaker manager David Unsworth still selected a strong side for the encounter at Goodison Park.

However, Everton were hammered 5-1 in front of their own fans thanks to braces from Bryan Cristante and Andreas Cornelius either side of a Robin Goosens strike.

"There was nothing riding on the game, but it's our pride," Rooney told reporters after the match. "It's not nice to lose games. It's very disappointing and upsetting.

"We all have to play a role, obviously there's been a change of manager. It's been a positive change in terms of performances, tonight aside. We have to keep trying to pick up points in the Premier League and move up the table.

"Since David Unsworth has come in there's been a great atmosphere among the players and some positive results. The board have a decision to make (on a new manager) and I'm sure they're working on it."

Up next for Everton is a Premier League game away at Southampton on Sunday.

Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
