Warnock: 'Premier League not my cup of tea'

Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017

Neil Warnock has admitted to disliking Premier League management and suggested that he may consider leaving Cardiff City should they earn promotion from the Championship.

Over the last 12 months, the 67-year-old has transformed the Bluebirds from relegation candidates to one of the promotion favourites, currently sitting second in the table after 18 games.

However, Warnock insists that the top flight, complete with "chairmen talking to players and going out with them", is not his "cup of tea", preferring the prospect of changing the fortunes of ailing clubs.

The veteran manager, speaking after Cardiff's 1-0 win at Barnsley in midweek, told talkSPORT: "I didn't enjoy the Premier League, if I'm honest. It is not my cup of tea.

"This is my cup of tea - lads that go through brick walls for you at places like this on a Tuesday night. That is my forte. I just enjoy tuning clubs around."

Asked if he would carry on as Cardiff boss if they win promotion, Warnock responded: "I wouldn't say that at the moment. Let's get there first.

"It is going to be so difficult with the wage bill we have in comparison with some of these others. We will cross that bridge when we come to it.

"As I said, I didn't enjoy it. I don't like chairmen talking to players and going out with them. That's not my cup of tea."

Warnock has managed Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers in the top flight of English football.

QPR Interim Head Coach Neil Warnock looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End at Loftus Road on November 7, 2015
