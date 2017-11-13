Cardiff beat LA Galaxy to Feltscher?

Cardiff City reportedly beat Los Angeles Galaxy in the race to sign Venezuelan international Rolf Feltscher on a free transfer.

Defender Rolf Feltscher has reportedly agreed to sign for Cardiff City on a free transfer.

Last month, it was claimed that Feltscher had been training with the Championship outfit ahead of a probable move to the Welsh capital, but no deal came to fruition.

However, according to The Sun, Cardiff have finally won the race to sign the centre-back, despite late interest from MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy.

Feltscher has been a free agent since spending the second half of last season on loan at second-tier Spanish side Real Zaragoza, where he made nine league appearances.

However, the 27-year-old was part of the Venezuela team which secured a draw with Argentina as early as September, although the well-travelled player did put through his own net.