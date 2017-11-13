Cardiff beat LA Galaxy to Feltscher?

New Transfer Talk header

Cardiff City beat Los Angeles Galaxy to defender Rolf Feltscher?

Cardiff City reportedly beat Los Angeles Galaxy in the race to sign Venezuelan international Rolf Feltscher on a free transfer.
Monday, November 13, 2017

Defender Rolf Feltscher has reportedly agreed to sign for Cardiff City on a free transfer.

Last month, it was claimed that Feltscher had been training with the Championship outfit ahead of a probable move to the Welsh capital, but no deal came to fruition.

However, according to The Sun, Cardiff have finally won the race to sign the centre-back, despite late interest from MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy.

Feltscher has been a free agent since spending the second half of last season on loan at second-tier Spanish side Real Zaragoza, where he made nine league appearances.

However, the 27-year-old was part of the Venezuela team which secured a draw with Argentina as early as September, although the well-travelled player did put through his own net.

