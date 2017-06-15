Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Sheffield United sign George Baldock

Sheffield United complete the signing of defender George Baldock from MK Dons on a three-year contract. Read more.

Christian Abbiati urges Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign AC Milan deal

New AC Milan club manager Christian Abbiati urges teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign a new contract at San Siro. Read more.

Burnley 'eye Motherwell's Ben Heneghan'

A report claims that Burnley consider a summer move for Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan. Read more.

Aston Villa 'considering George Boyd approach'

A report claims that Aston Villa consider a move for George Boyd, who is available on a free transfer from Burnley this summer. Read more.

Report: Burnley want Hull City's Andrew Robertson

A report claims that Burnley want to sign Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson before the start of the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Lyon 'lead race for Bertrand Traore'

A report claims that Lyon are the favourites to sign Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Marlon Santos to remain at Barcelona

Barcelona confirm that they have taken up the option to keep Brazilian defender Marlon Santos at the club "for the next three seasons". Read more.

Victor Lindelof: 'I am a centre-back'

Victor Lindelof tells Manchester United supporters that he sees himself as a centre-back, despite having previously operated at right-back and in central midfield. Read more.

Peter Shilton backs Everton's Jordan Pickford pursuit

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton insists that Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is worth £30m as Everton close on the 23-year-old. Read more.

RB Leipzig sign Bruma from Galatasaray

RB Leipzig complete the signing of Portuguese attacker Bruma on a five-year contract from Galatasaray. Read more.

Victor Lindelof: 'Easy decision to join Manchester United'

Victor Lindelof admits that while he will miss Benfica, the centre-back found it a "very easy" decision to move to Manchester United. Read more.

Denis Suarez: 'Hector Bellerin wants Barcelona return'

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez says that Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is interested in returning to Camp Nou this summer. Read more.

Bayern Munich sign Corentin Tolisso from Lyon

Bayern Munich complete the signing of Lyon's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso on a five-year contract. Read more.

Alvaro Morata 'closing on Manchester United move'

A report claims that Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata closes on a move to Manchester United after talks with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho. Read more.

Manchester United confirm Victor Lindelof signing

Manchester United confirm the arrival of Swedish defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica on a four-year contract. Read more.

Everton, Brighton 'enquire about AC Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula'

Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly enquire about AC Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula. Read more.

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky speaks to Abramovich about signing Chelsea players

New Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky may use his friendship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to sign some players on loan. Read more.

Liverpool 'agree fee with Derby County for sale of Andre Wisdom'

Liverpool reportedly agree a £4.5m fee with Derby County for the sale of Andre Wisdom. Read more.

Fenerbahce interested in signing Leicester City star Jamie Vardy?

Fenerbahce are reportedly pondering a double swoop for Leicester City pair Jamie Vardy and Ahmed Musa. Read more.

Granit Xhaka hopes Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez resists Bayern Munich

Granit Xhaka is hopeful that Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal amid reported interest from Bayern Munich. Read more.

Roma warn Liverpool over Mohamed Salah

Roma sporting director Monchi insists that the Italian club are "not a supermarket" as Liverpool continue to be linked with Mohamed Salah. Read more.

Denis Suarez: 'I will fight for Barcelona spot'

Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez vows to "fight to the death" in a bid to secure a regular spot at Barcelona next season. Read more.

Report: Arsenal launch £10m Simon Kjaer bid

A report claims that Arsenal launch a £10m offer for Fenerbahce centre-back Simon Kjaer as the Gunners look to beat Liverpool to the signing of the Dane. Read more.

Southampton 'want Lech Pozan's Jan Bednarek'

A report claims that Southampton want to sign Lech Poznan centre-back Jan Bednarek in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Report: Stoke City not in Wayne Rooney race

A report claims that Stoke City are not interested in signing Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney this summer. Read more.

Harry Redknapp 'wants John Terry at Birmingham City'

A report claims that Birmingham City are in the race to sign former Chelsea captain John Terry in this summer's window. Read more.

Arsenal 'interested in Chris Smalling'

A report claims that Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Chelsea to demand £10m from Liverpool for Dominic Solanke?

Chelsea will reportedly demand £10m in compensation from Liverpool for Dominic Solanke following his World Cup-winning heroics for the England Under-20s. Read more.

Kylian Mbappe: 'Real Madrid have wanted to sign me for last four years'

AS Monaco star Kylian Mbappe claims that Real Madrid have been trying to sign him since he was 14 years old. Read more.

Chelsea 'in talks to sign former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero'

Chelsea are reportedly close to sealing the signature of former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero. Read more.

Leicester City 'close to agreeing deal for Hull City defender Harry Maguire'

Leicester City reportedly close in on the signing of Harry Maguire from Hull City as talks reach an advanced stage. Read more.

Manchester United hint at Wayne Rooney departure on Facebook?

Manchester United hint that Wayne Rooney will leave the club this summer by making an adjustment to their Facebook page. Read more.

Victor Lindelof 'to complete £30m move to Manchester United today'

Victor Lindelof will reportedly complete his big-money move to Manchester United from Benfica today. Read more.