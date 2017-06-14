Burnley 'eye Motherwell's Ben Heneghan'

A report claims that Burnley consider a summer move for Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan.

The 23-year-old spent time with Everton and Stoke City during his youth, before stepping into the professional game with Chester FC.

Following two years with Chester, the former England C international moved to Motherwell last summer, and he made 43 appearances for the Scottish outfit in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign.

According to The Sun, Heneghan, who only has one year left on his Motherwell contract, caught the eye of Burnley last term, with head coach Sean Dyche said to be interested in a move for the Manchester-born defender.

Championship Norwich City and Cardiff City are also said to be monitoring developments.