New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool 'agree fee with Derby County for sale of Andre Wisdom'

Andre Wisdom of England U21 faces the media during a press conference at St Georges Park on September 3, 2013
© Getty Images
Liverpool reportedly agree a £4.5m fee with Derby County for the sale of Andre Wisdom.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 18:01 UK

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a fee with Derby County for the sale of defender Andre Wisdom.

It has been clear for some time that the 24-year-old does not have a future at Anfield having spent four spells on loan.

Wisdom played at Pride Park for the 2013-14 campaign, and he went on to feature for West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Red Bull Salzburg.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Derby tabled a £1m bid for the defender, which was rejected.

According to the Liverpool Echo, a £4.5m fee has now been agreed, with part of the payments being transferred when certain targets are reached.

Wisdom has been part of the Merseyside club since 2008 when he joined the youth academy from Bradford City.

Andre Wisdom of England U21 faces the media during a press conference at St Georges Park on September 3, 2013
Read Next:
Derby want Liverpool's Wisdom permanently?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andre Wisdom, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Andre Wisdom of England U21 faces the media during a press conference at St Georges Park on September 3, 2013
Liverpool 'agree fee with Derby County for sale of Andre Wisdom'
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Liverpool's move for Roma winger Mohamed Salah back on?
Roma warn Liverpool over Mohamed Salah Chelsea to demand £10m for Solanke?In full: Premier League fixtures revealedReport: Liverpool eye Ruben NevesHenderson: 'Champions League a big step'
Coutinho: Barca speculation is "complicated"Derby want Liverpool's Wisdom permanently?Mignolet talks up pre-season importanceFowler: 'Ben Woodburn one to watch'Report: Gibson back on Liverpool radar
> Liverpool Homepage
More Derby County News
Andre Wisdom of England U21 faces the media during a press conference at St Georges Park on September 3, 2013
Liverpool 'agree fee with Derby County for sale of Andre Wisdom'
 Tom Ince for Derby County on February 10, 2015
Report: Huddersfield Town in talks with Derby County's Tom Ince
 Andre Wisdom of England U21 faces the media during a press conference at St Georges Park on September 3, 2013
Report: Derby County launch £1m bid for Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom
Clough: 'Irvine sale is possible'Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs?Derby sign Hull defender Curtis DaviesWolves withdraw from Weimann deal?Derby looking to sign George Boyd?
Derby slap £10m price tag on Ince?Rowett: 'I'm working hard on transfers'Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Live Coverage: Championship final dayDerby to extend Bent, Baird contracts
> Derby County Homepage



Tables
 