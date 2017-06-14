Liverpool reportedly agree a £4.5m fee with Derby County for the sale of Andre Wisdom.

It has been clear for some time that the 24-year-old does not have a future at Anfield having spent four spells on loan.

Wisdom played at Pride Park for the 2013-14 campaign, and he went on to feature for West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Red Bull Salzburg.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Derby tabled a £1m bid for the defender, which was rejected.

According to the Liverpool Echo, a £4.5m fee has now been agreed, with part of the payments being transferred when certain targets are reached.

Wisdom has been part of the Merseyside club since 2008 when he joined the youth academy from Bradford City.