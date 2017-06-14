New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Alvaro Morata 'closing on Manchester United move'

Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata closes on a move to Manchester United after talks with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 19:40 UK

Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata is reportedly closing on a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are believed to have had a £52.4m offer rejected by Real Madrid earlier this month, but it was claimed last week that the Premier League giants were still confident of completing a deal in this summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid are said to value Morata at £78m, but it is understood that Man United's final offer of £60m has been accepted.

According to the Manchester Evening News, sources close to the Spain international believe that Morata's relationship with Man United boss Jose Mourinho - who handed him his Real Madrid debut in 2010 - has convinced the striker to reject other offers in favour of a switch to Old Trafford.

Morata, who could become Man United's second summer signing after Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof completed a move on Wednesday night, scored 20 times in all competitions for his Spanish outfit last season, including 15 in just 14 La Liga starts.

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Read Next:
Man United confirm Lindelof signing
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alvaro Morata, Jose Mourinho, Victor Lindelof, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Manchester United confirm Victor Lindelof signing
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Victor Lindelof: 'I am a centre-back'
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Alvaro Morata 'closing on Manchester United move'
Lindelof: 'Easy decision to join United'Report: Stoke not in Wayne Rooney raceArsenal 'interested in Chris Smalling'Manchester United hint at Rooney exit?Lindelof 'to finalise Man Utd move today'
In full: Premier League fixtures revealedChelsea to begin title defence against BurnleyLingard: 'I idolised Thierry Henry'Report: Sunderland want Sam JohnstoneIbrahimovic 'opens LA Galaxy talks'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Alvaro Morata 'closing on Manchester United move'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe: 'Real Madrid have wanted to sign me for last four years'
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Agent: 'AC Milan offer for Alvaro Morata unsatisfactory'
Real Madrid support Ronaldo in tax probeVarane dismissed after VAR judgementVallejo confirms Real Madrid returnPekerman urges James to leave Real MadridPSG 'preparing world-record Bale move'
Isco "close" to new Real Madrid dealAgent: 'Real to decide Morata future'Ramos hoping for Alvaro Morata stayVinicius Junior makes first senior startArsenal 'willing to pay £50m for Rodriguez'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
 