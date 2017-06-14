A report claims that Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata closes on a move to Manchester United after talks with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils are believed to have had a £52.4m offer rejected by Real Madrid earlier this month, but it was claimed last week that the Premier League giants were still confident of completing a deal in this summer's transfer window.

Real Madrid are said to value Morata at £78m, but it is understood that Man United's final offer of £60m has been accepted.

According to the Manchester Evening News, sources close to the Spain international believe that Morata's relationship with Man United boss Jose Mourinho - who handed him his Real Madrid debut in 2010 - has convinced the striker to reject other offers in favour of a switch to Old Trafford.

Morata, who could become Man United's second summer signing after Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof completed a move on Wednesday night, scored 20 times in all competitions for his Spanish outfit last season, including 15 in just 14 La Liga starts.