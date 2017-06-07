New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United confident of signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata

Álvaro Morata #21 of Real Madrid contorls the ball during the International Champions Cup match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 1, 2013
Manchester United are confident that they will be successful in their pursuit of highly-rated Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, according to reports.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 20:31 UK

Manchester United are still in talks with Real Madrid over the prospective signing of striker Alvaro Morata, according to reports.

Despite making just 17 starts in all competitions this season, the 24-year-old has scored 20 goals, prompting much interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

According to Sky Sports News, Man United had seen a £52.4m offer rejected by the Champions League and La Liga winners, with Real thought to want in the region of £78m for the forward.

The report goes on to suggest that this has not deterred the Red Devils, who remain confident of pulling off the transfer, while David de Gea is not thought to be part of the deal.

Born in Madrid, Morata progressed through the Real academy before moving to Juventus in 2014, impressing in Italy as Los Blancos triggered the buy-back clause in his Bianconeri contract.

