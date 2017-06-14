New AC Milan club manager Christian Abbiati urges teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign a new contract at San Siro.

Donnarumma became the youngest goalkeeper ever to debut in Serie A at the age of 16, and has since become Milan's undisputed number one despite only turning 18 in February.

The teenager, who stands at 6'5", also became Italy's youngest-ever stopper when he made his international debut in last September's friendly with France.

Donnarumma will be out of contract at San Siro next summer, however, and his agent Mino Raiola recently claimed that "there are 11 top clubs" that want to sign the goalkeeper.

Abbiati, who was appointed Milan's new club manager on Wednesday, is confident that Donnarumma "wants to stay", although the former goalkeeper has said that a final decision has still not been made.

"The boy wants to stay and now the club, him and his agent will decide on his future," Abbiati told Mediaset Premium. "I hope with all my heart that he can stay, he's loved by all the fans and he's shown his value by playing at a high level for a year and a half.

"Looking at his young age and what he's done, he's shown he has great quality. He still has some improving to do, though, because he's only 18."

Donnarumma started all 38 of Milan's Serie A matches during the 2016-17 campaign.