New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Christian Abbiati urges Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign AC Milan deal

Christian Abbiati of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa CFC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 23, 2013
© Getty Images
New AC Milan club manager Christian Abbiati urges teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign a new contract at San Siro.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

New AC Milan club manager Christian Abbiati has urged Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign a new contract at San Siro.

Donnarumma became the youngest goalkeeper ever to debut in Serie A at the age of 16, and has since become Milan's undisputed number one despite only turning 18 in February.

The teenager, who stands at 6'5", also became Italy's youngest-ever stopper when he made his international debut in last September's friendly with France.

Donnarumma will be out of contract at San Siro next summer, however, and his agent Mino Raiola recently claimed that "there are 11 top clubs" that want to sign the goalkeeper.

Abbiati, who was appointed Milan's new club manager on Wednesday, is confident that Donnarumma "wants to stay", although the former goalkeeper has said that a final decision has still not been made.

"The boy wants to stay and now the club, him and his agent will decide on his future," Abbiati told Mediaset Premium. "I hope with all my heart that he can stay, he's loved by all the fans and he's shown his value by playing at a high level for a year and a half.

"Looking at his young age and what he's done, he's shown he has great quality. He still has some improving to do, though, because he's only 18."

Donnarumma started all 38 of Milan's Serie A matches during the 2016-17 campaign.

Carlos Bacca celebrates scoring during the game between Milan and Fiorentina on January 17, 2016
Read Next:
Agent: 'Carlos Bacca open to PSG move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Christian Abbiati, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mino Raiola, Football
Your Comments
More AC Milan News
Christian Abbiati of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa CFC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 23, 2013
Christian Abbiati urges Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign AC Milan deal
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Agent: 'AC Milan offer for Alvaro Morata unsatisfactory'
 Gianluca Lapadula of Pescara Calcio celebrates after scoring the goal 1-1 during the Serie B match between Pescara Calcio and Vicenza Calcio at Adriatico Stadium on February 12, 2016
Everton, Brighton 'enquire about AC Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula'
Agent: 'Carlos Bacca open to PSG move'Donnarumma wants AC Milan stayAC Milan complete Andre Silva signingBuffon welcomes Szczesny, Donnarumma linksReport: PSG make £35m bid for Donnarumma
Milan discouraged by Costa demands?Agent: 'Morata wants more playing time'AC Milan 'in talks with Costa's agent'Report: AC Milan turn attention to CostaAlvaro Morata: 'I want to stay at Madrid'
> AC Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AC Chievo VeronaChievo00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Atalanta BCAtalanta00000000
4BeneventoBenevento00000000
5Bologna00000000
6CagliariCagliari00000000
7Crotone00000000
8Fiorentina00000000
9Genoa00000000
10Hellas VeronaHellas Verona00000000
11Inter Milan00000000
12Juventus00000000
13Lazio00000000
14Napoli00000000
15Roma00000000
16SPALSPAL00000000
17Sampdoria00000000
18SassuoloSassuolo00000000
19Torino00000000
20Udinese00000000
> Full Version
 