Sheffield United sign George Baldock

A general view of the 'Jessica Ennis' stand at Bramall Lane ahead of the FA Cup First Round Replay match between Sheffield United and Cewe Alexandra at Bramell Lane on November 18, 2014
Sheffield United complete the signing of defender George Baldock from MK Dons on a three-year contract.
By , European Football Editor
Sheffield United have completed the signing of George Baldock from MK Dons on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who made over 100 league appearances for MK Dons between 2009 and 2017, has arrived at the recently-promoted Championship club for an undisclosed fee.

"George is another to fit the bill of the squad we are looking to build here at Bramall Lane. He is a great age and has great experience and will provide us with competition for places in an important part of the pitch," Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told the club's official website.

"We've tracked him for a while, monitored his progress, and we're looking forward to working with him when we return to pre-season training later this month."

Baldock, meanwhile, added: "I'm absolutely delighted to have signed and committed my future to this impressive club.

"I was excited when I heard of United's interest, for a number of reasons, including the manager's record over the past couple of seasons and the passion of the fans when they travelled to Milton Keynes a couple of months ago."

Baldock, who played in the Championship during the 2015-16 campaign, made 42 appearances for MK Dons in all competitions last season.

Jordan Williams in action for Liverpool on September 23, 2013
