Chelsea will reportedly demand £10m from Liverpool for Dominic Solanke following his impressive performances for England in the Under-20 World Cup.

The 19-year-old agreed a move to Anfield last month, but a compensation fee still needs to be paid due to Solanke being under the age of 24.

According to the London Evening Standard, the Blues initially wanted £8m after rejecting Liverpool's £3m offer, but following Solanke's four-goal contribution during the England Under-20s' tournament, the fee has increased.

The teenager ended the World Cup as second top scorer and scooped the Golden Ball after being chosen as best player of the tournament in Korea.

Sunday's 1-0 victory over Venezuela resulted in England winning their first World Cup at any level since 1966.

If Chelsea and Liverpool cannot agree a fee for Solanke, the case will go to a tribunal next month.