In full: Premier League 2017-18 fixtures revealed

The full fixture lists for each team in the 2017-18 Premier League season.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 09:26 UK

The Premier League has released the full fixture lists for the 2017-18 season.

Click on the links below to see how each team's season pans out:

Arsenal 2017-18 fixtures
Bournemouth 2017-18 fixtures
Brighton & Hove Albion 2017-18 fixtures
Burnley 2017-18 fixtures
Chelsea 2017-18 fixtures
Crystal Palace 2017-18 fixtures
Everton 2017-18 fixtures
Huddersfield Town 2017-18 fixtures
Leicester City 2017-18 fixtures
Liverpool 2017-18 fixtures
Manchester City 2017-18 fixtures
Manchester United 2017-18 fixtures
Newcastle United 2017-18 fixtures
Southampton 2017-18 fixtures
Stoke City 2017-18 fixtures
Swansea City 2017-18 fixtures
Tottenham Hotspur 2017-18 fixtures
Watford 2017-18 fixtures
West Bromwich Albion 2017-18 fixtures
West Ham United 2017-18 fixtures

Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
