Aug 12, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Burnley
 

Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley

Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Premier League 2017-18 fixtures are announced, and champions Chelsea face Burnley on the opening weekend.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 11:49 UK

Premier League champions Chelsea will begin the defence of their title with a home clash against Burnley on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 season.

The fixtures for the upcoming campaign have been announced, with newly-promoted Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town discovering who they will face in the top flight.

Last season's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur will go head to head with Newcastle at St James' Park on the opening weekend, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will take on a new boy - Brighton - away.

Liverpool, who sealed a top-four place last season, will also begin their campaign on the road as they play Watford, but Arsenal and Manchester United have been handed home matches against Leicester City and West Ham United respectively.

United and City will play the first Manchester derby of the season on December 9 at Old Trafford, and Jose Mourinho's men will travel to the Etihad Stadium on April 7.

Arch enemies Liverpool and United will go head to head at Anfield on October 14, with the reverse fixture being hosted by the Red Devils on March 10.

November 25 is scheduled to host the first North London derby of the season, with Arsenal welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates and Arsene Wenger's men travelling to Wembley on February 24.

Spurs, who will be playing all their home matches at Wembley this season, will stage their first at the ground against champions Chelsea on August 19.

Opening weekend fixtures:

Arsenal vs. Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester City
Chelsea vs. Burnley
Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town
Everton vs. Stoke City
Manchester United vs. West Ham United
Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton vs. Swansea City
Watford vs. Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion vs. Bournemouth

Boxing Day fixtures:

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United
Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Huddersfield Town vs. Stoke City
Liverpool vs. Swansea City
Manchester United vs. Burnley
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton
Watford vs. Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton

Final day fixtures:

Burnley vs. Bournemouth
Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion
Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester United vs. Watford
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Manchester City
Swansea City vs. Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City
West Ham United vs. Everton

Find every club's fixture list in full here.

Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
