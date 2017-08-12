Premier League 2017-18 fixtures are announced, and champions Chelsea face Burnley on the opening weekend.

Premier League champions Chelsea will begin the defence of their title with a home clash against Burnley on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 season.

The fixtures for the upcoming campaign have been announced, with newly-promoted Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town discovering who they will face in the top flight.

Last season's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur will go head to head with Newcastle at St James' Park on the opening weekend, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will take on a new boy - Brighton - away.

Liverpool, who sealed a top-four place last season, will also begin their campaign on the road as they play Watford, but Arsenal and Manchester United have been handed home matches against Leicester City and West Ham United respectively.

United and City will play the first Manchester derby of the season on December 9 at Old Trafford, and Jose Mourinho's men will travel to the Etihad Stadium on April 7.

Arch enemies Liverpool and United will go head to head at Anfield on October 14, with the reverse fixture being hosted by the Red Devils on March 10.

November 25 is scheduled to host the first North London derby of the season, with Arsenal welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates and Arsene Wenger's men travelling to Wembley on February 24.

Spurs, who will be playing all their home matches at Wembley this season, will stage their first at the ground against champions Chelsea on August 19.

Opening weekend fixtures:

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Burnley

Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town

Everton vs. Stoke City

Manchester United vs. West Ham United

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs. Swansea City

Watford vs. Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion vs. Bournemouth

Boxing Day fixtures:

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Huddersfield Town vs. Stoke City

Liverpool vs. Swansea City

Manchester United vs. Burnley

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton

Watford vs. Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton

Final day fixtures:

Burnley vs. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal

Liverpool vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester United vs. Watford

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Manchester City

Swansea City vs. Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City

West Ham United vs. Everton

Find every club's fixture list in full here.