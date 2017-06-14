Chelsea are reportedly close to sealing the signature of former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The 35-year-old left the two-time Premier League champions at the end of last season.

The Argentine tussled for the number one spot with Claudio Bravo at the Etihad Stadium, but now he is looking for a new club after City's £35m capture of Ederson from Benfica.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are in talks with Caballero about him becoming Asmir Begovic's replacement, which would put him second string to Thibaut Courtois.

The former Malaga player is believed to have turned down a one-year deal at City.