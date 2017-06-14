New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'in talks to sign former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero'

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Chelsea are reportedly close to sealing the signature of former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero.
Chelsea are reportedly close to signing former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The 35-year-old left the two-time Premier League champions at the end of last season.

The Argentine tussled for the number one spot with Claudio Bravo at the Etihad Stadium, but now he is looking for a new club after City's £35m capture of Ederson from Benfica.

According to ESPN, Chelsea are in talks with Caballero about him becoming Asmir Begovic's replacement, which would put him second string to Thibaut Courtois.

The former Malaga player is believed to have turned down a one-year deal at City.

