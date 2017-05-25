New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Willy Caballero to leave Manchester City next month

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City announce that goalkeeper Willy Caballero will leave the Etihad Stadium after three years at the club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 16:51 UK

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has said that it has been "a privilege" to play for Manchester City after it was announced that he would leave the club this summer.

Caballero is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium next month and a decision has been made for him to move on to pastures new after three years in the North-West.

It had been suggested that the Argentine had been offered a new deal, but it appears that he is keen to end his career as first choice at another team.

The 35-year-old told the club's official website: ""It's been a privilege to play for Manchester City. From the first day I arrived, everyone at the Club has made me feel welcome and I will always be grateful to them.

"To win the League Cup in such dramatic circumstances was special and it's a day I will never forget."

Caballero made a total of 48 appearances for City in all competitions, including 21 starts in the Premier League.

Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
Man City announce Jesus Navas departure
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Willy Caballero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Willy Caballero to leave Manchester City next month
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Manchester City 'confident of signing Alexis Sanchez, Kyle Walker'
 Jesus Navas in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City announce Jesus Navas departure
Man City confirm Gael Clichy exitManchester clubs donate £1m to emergency fundNewcastle join race for William Carvalho?West Ham 'closing in on Zabaleta deal'Benfica reduce asking price for Ederson?
Iheanacho "happy" at Manchester CityToure, Seluk pledge £100,000 to help victimsJesus: 'I thought Prem would be harder'Guardiola's family 'unharmed after terror blast'Sane pulls out of Confederations Cup
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 