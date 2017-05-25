Manchester City announce that goalkeeper Willy Caballero will leave the Etihad Stadium after three years at the club.

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has said that it has been "a privilege" to play for Manchester City after it was announced that he would leave the club this summer.

Caballero is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium next month and a decision has been made for him to move on to pastures new after three years in the North-West.

It had been suggested that the Argentine had been offered a new deal, but it appears that he is keen to end his career as first choice at another team.

The 35-year-old told the club's official website: ""It's been a privilege to play for Manchester City. From the first day I arrived, everyone at the Club has made me feel welcome and I will always be grateful to them.

"To win the League Cup in such dramatic circumstances was special and it's a day I will never forget."

Caballero made a total of 48 appearances for City in all competitions, including 21 starts in the Premier League.