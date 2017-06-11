Jun 11, 2017 at 11am UK at ​Suwon World Cup Stadium
Dominic Solanke wins Under-20 World Cup Golden Ball

Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
© Getty Images
England forward and new Liverpool signing Dominic Solanke wins the Golden Ball for best player at the Under-20 World Cup.
England's Dominic Solanke has won the Golden Ball for his performances in the Under-20 World Cup in Korea.

The forward scored four goals to help fire England to their first World Cup title at any level since 1966, including two in the semi-final as they beat Italy 3-1.

Only Italy's Riccardo Orsolini scored more goals throughout the tournament, but Solanke was named the competition's best player following England's triumph.

The new Liverpool signing joins an elite group of players to have won the award in the past, including the likes of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Luis Figo, Sergio Aguero and Paul Pogba.

England beat Venezuela in the final this afternoon, with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the only goal of the game.

