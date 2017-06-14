New Transfer Talk header

Victor Lindelof: 'Easy decision to join Manchester United'

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Victor Lindelof admits that while he will miss Benfica, the centre-back found it a "very easy" decision to move to Manchester United.
Sweden international Victor Lindelof has admitted that while he will miss Benfica, the centre-back found it a "very easy" decision to move to Manchester United in this summer's transfer window.

Lindelof, 22, signed a four-year contract with Man United on Wednesday afternoon after undergoing a medical.

The 12-time Sweden international, who could cost the Red Devils up to £40m, has also revealed that Jose Mourinho played a key role in his move to the Theatre of Dreams.

"I was in Benfica for five years so for me to leave of course it was not a tough decision but a hard decision because I was happy there and I developed a lot as a player," Lindelof told MUTV. "But when this opportunity came it was very easy to take it.

"It feels great, and I'm very, very happy to be here at this great club. I couldn't be happier. It feels great knowing that the coach wants you, so to finally be here makes me very happy.

"I've spoken to him, and it was a good chat. It's very important for me as well to hear what he has to say. Of course he's a great coach, and for me to be able to work with him it's a great opportunity for me."

Lindelof will make his Man United debut on the club's pre-season tour of the United States next month.

Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
