Victor Lindelof admits that while he will miss Benfica, the centre-back found it a "very easy" decision to move to Manchester United.

Sweden international Victor Lindelof has admitted that while he will miss Benfica, the centre-back found it a "very easy" decision to move to Manchester United in this summer's transfer window.

Lindelof, 22, signed a four-year contract with Man United on Wednesday afternoon after undergoing a medical.

The 12-time Sweden international, who could cost the Red Devils up to £40m, has also revealed that Jose Mourinho played a key role in his move to the Theatre of Dreams.

"I was in Benfica for five years so for me to leave of course it was not a tough decision but a hard decision because I was happy there and I developed a lot as a player," Lindelof told MUTV. "But when this opportunity came it was very easy to take it.

"It feels great, and I'm very, very happy to be here at this great club. I couldn't be happier. It feels great knowing that the coach wants you, so to finally be here makes me very happy.

"I've spoken to him, and it was a good chat. It's very important for me as well to hear what he has to say. Of course he's a great coach, and for me to be able to work with him it's a great opportunity for me."

Lindelof will make his Man United debut on the club's pre-season tour of the United States next month.