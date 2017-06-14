New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City 'close to agreeing deal for Hull City defender Harry Maguire'

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Leicester City reportedly close in on the signing of Harry Maguire from Hull City as talks reach an advanced stage.
Staff Reporter
Leicester City are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Hull City defender Harry Maguire.

The 24-year-old is believed to have attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, but the Foxes reportedly made the first move by tabling a £17m bid.

Maguire has been heavily linked with a move away from the KCOM Stadium due to the club's failure to retain their Premier League status, and it appears that Leicester could win the race for his signature.

According to Sky Sports News, negotiations have reached an advanced stage and the £17m transfer could be completed by this weekend.

If the deal does come off, Maguire will be the first signing made by Craig Shakespeare, who was named permanent manager of Leicester last week.

Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United on February 1, 2017
