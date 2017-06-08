Leicester City confirm the appointment of caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare as their permanent manager on a three-year deal.

The 53-year-old took over at the King Power Stadium in February following the dismissal of Premier League-winning boss Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester were battling relegation at the time, but Shakespeare steered the Foxes to a comfortable mid-table finish and ended the campaign with a record of eight wins from 16 games.

He told the club website: "This is a really exciting opportunity for me to continue along this new path in my career and to continue to work with a club and a group of staff I've grown extremely close to. I'm grateful to the owners and the board of directors for their continued faith and support.

"Our preparations for pre-season and the new Premier League campaign have been ongoing for some time, but we can now move on with certainty and ensure we are well equipped to compete at the levels now expected of a club like Leicester City."

Under Shakespeare's management, Leicester also beat Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League before being knocked out in the next round by Atletico Madrid.