Crystal Palace

Report: Roy Hodgson interested in vacant Crystal Palace job

Roy Hodgson manager of England looks thoughtful during the international friendly match between England and Portugal at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2016 in London, England
A report claims that Roy Hodgson wants the chance to manage in the Premier League for one last time, with the vacant Crystal Palace job in his sights.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 16:54 UK

Former England boss Roy Hodgson is interested in succeeding Sam Allardyce as Crystal Palace manager, according to a report.

The Eagles are on the lookout for a new boss ahead of the 2017-18 season following Allardyce's surprise decision to step aside last week, five months after taking on the job.

It is claimed by The Sun that Hodgson, who has been out of work since quitting the Three Lions last summer following their poor showing, wants a chance to return to management in the Premier League.

Hodgson is said to have already been interviewed by Leicester City this year, only for Craig Shakespeare to get the nod, and now has his eyes set on the Selhurst Park hot seat.

Palace chief Steve Parish is in no rush to make an appointment, however, as the Eagles look for an eighth manager in seven years.

Roy Hodgson at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
Roy Hodgson contender for Palace job?
