Former England boss Roy Hodgson is interested in succeeding Sam Allardyce as Crystal Palace manager, according to a report.

The Eagles are on the lookout for a new boss ahead of the 2017-18 season following Allardyce's surprise decision to step aside last week, five months after taking on the job.

It is claimed by The Sun that Hodgson, who has been out of work since quitting the Three Lions last summer following their poor showing, wants a chance to return to management in the Premier League.

Hodgson is said to have already been interviewed by Leicester City this year, only for Craig Shakespeare to get the nod, and now has his eyes set on the Selhurst Park hot seat.

Palace chief Steve Parish is in no rush to make an appointment, however, as the Eagles look for an eighth manager in seven years.