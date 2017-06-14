Fenerbahce are reportedly pondering a double swoop for Leicester City pair Jamie Vardy and Ahmed Musa.

Fenerbahce are reportedly considering a move for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, as well as his teammate Ahmed Musa.

The England international, who was linked to Arsenal this time last year, took time to find his shooting boots but eventually scored 18 goals in 50 appearances last season.

Musa, who only joined the Foxes from CSKA Moscow in 2016, managed just four goals, but he was limited to 32 appearances.

According to Turkish media outlet DHA, Fenerbahce are pondering moves for the Leicester pair due to the possible departures of Emmanuel Emenike and Moussa Sow.

It is believed that the Turkish outfit are hopeful that the opportunity to play European football will convince the duo to make the move.