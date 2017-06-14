A report claims that Aston Villa consider a move for George Boyd, who is available on a free transfer from Burnley this summer.

Aston Villa are reportedly weighing up a move for out-of-contract midfielder George Boyd.

The 31-year-old has made 123 appearances for Burnley over the last three seasons, and started 33 of their 38 Premier League matches during the 2016-17 campaign.

It is understood that the Scot has rejected a new one-year contract at Turf Moor, however, as he prepares to seek pastures new this summer.

Derby County have previously been linked with a move for the versatile midfielder, but according to the Birmingham Mail, Villa boss Steve Bruce is considering an approach ahead of the 2017-18 Championship season.

Villa finished 13th in the Championship last term - 18 points off the playoff positions.