Derby County looking to sign Burnley midfielder George Boyd?

George Boyd in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Derby County manager Gary Rowett is reportedly looking to sign Burnley midfielder George Boyd on a free transfer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 19:39 UK

Burnley midfielder George Boyd has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Derby County.

Earlier this week, the Clarets revealed that talks were ongoing with the 31-year-old, who is out of contract at Turf Moor next month.

However, according to The Mirror, Boyd wants longer than the one-year extension which is currently on offer to him and that has led to Derby waiting to strike a deal.

Boyd made 33 starts in the Premier League this season, but it has been suggested that he wants more security with his next contract, leading to him looking elsewhere before making a decision on Burnley.

If Derby could pull off the transfer, it would represent a coup for Rams boss Gary Rowett as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of a bid for promotion from the Championship.

Boyd has featured in the top two tiers of English football for the past six seasons, with the Scottish international previously playing for Peterborough United, Nottingham Forest and Hull City.

Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
