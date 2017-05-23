Burnley confirm that Joey Barton and Michael Kightly will leave the club this summer, while talks with George Boyd and Paul Robinson are ongoing.

Barton only joined the Clarets for a second spell in January, but his release was expected following his 18-month suspension from football for historical betting offences.

Kightly, meanwhile, leaves the club after three years at Turf Moor having spent the second half of this season on loan at Championship side Burton Albion.

"Joey leaves us for the obvious reasons after he has again been a big part of what we have achieved this season," manager Sean Dyche told the club's official website.

"Equally, Kights has been a great servant of the club and always a tremendous person to have around the group. Both players have had a big effect on what we have done during their time at Turf Moor and we wish them well, as we do all those leaving this summer."

Burnley also confirmed that talks are ongoing with George Boyd and Paul Robinson, whose contracts are due to expire this summer.