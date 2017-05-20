Crowd generic

Burnley

Sean Dyche keen to "keep upgrading" Burnley

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Sean Dyche believes that Burnley's season has been positive but is eager to "keep upgrading" his squad despite interest in the club's star players.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 16:56 UK

Sean Dyche has targeted strengthening his Burnley squad ahead of next season's Premier League campaign amid continued speculation regarding the future of the Clarets' star players.

Michael Keane has been strongly linked with a move back to former club Manchester United, while club captain Tom Heaton is said to be on the radar of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Dyche sees the interest in his players as testament to a successful season, but is more concerned about making the right acquisitions and establishing Burnley as a top-flight club.

He told Sky Sports News: "We've added to the squad but we still need to look at the market again - we want to keep upgrading not just for the quality, but as an in-house challenge to the players.

"It's always a good stimulus when they see players coming in and they have to fight for their own shirt, so we've got to add more.

"We're well aware of the future and we know we've got to continue to develop as a team and add to what we're doing. Whatever way it went this year, the one thing we've had to do has been done, and that was to stay in the division."

Burnley, who had been fighting relegation for much of the season, could finish as high as 11th if they beat West Ham United in their final match on Sunday and other results go their way.

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Burnley on May 13, 2017
