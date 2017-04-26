Crowd generic

Joey Barton handed 18-month ban from football

Joey Barton and Georginio Wijnaldum during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool on March 12, 2017
The Football Association ban Burnley midfielder Joey Barton for 18 months for a misconduct charge relating to betting.
The Football Association has banned Burnley midfielder Joey Barton for 18 months for a misconduct charge relating to betting.

Towards the end of 2016, it emerged that Barton faced punishment for placing bets on football matches during his time in England, shortly after serving a one-match suspension for betting on 44 matches while contracted to Rangers.

However, after it was claimed that he placed 1,260 bets on games between 2006 and 2016, the FA has announced that the 34-year-old faces a prolonged period out of the game after admitting the offences.

A statement read: "Joey Barton has been suspended from football and all football activity for 18 months with immediate effect after he admitted an FA misconduct charge in relation to betting.

"It was alleged that between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016, he placed 1,260 bets on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, football matches or competitions in breach of FA Rule E8.

"Following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the Burnley midfielder was also fined £30,000 and warned as to his future conduct."

Burnley have revealed that Barton intends to appeal the severity of his punishment, but as it stands, he will be unable to return to the sport until October 2018.

