Kevin Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'

Kevin Stewart in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
A report claims that Liverpool will allow 23-year-old midfielder Kevin Stewart to leave Anfield at the end of the season.
Liverpool will reportedly allow English midfielder Kevin Stewart to leave Anfield this summer.

The 23-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2014, has made nine first-team appearances for the Reds during the 2016-17 campaign.

It is understood that the midfielder will be made surplus to requirements at the end of the season, however, and according to Sky Sports News, a trio of Premier League clubs are considering a move.

The report claims that Stoke City, Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion are all interested in a permanent deal, while there is loan interest from the Championship in the shape of Derby County, Norwich City and Aston Villa.

Stewart only signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool in February 2016.

