Birmingham City trigger Jonathan Grounds contract extension

Birmingham City defender Jonathan Grounds clears the ball during a Championship match against Millwall on February 10, 2015
Birmingham City confirm that they have activated a one-year contract extension for defender Jonathan Grounds which will keep him at St Andrew's until 2018.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 21:03 UK

Birmingham City have activated a one-year contract extension for defender Jonathan Grounds, the club has announced.

The 29-year-old's existing deal had been due to expire next month, but the extension means that he is now tied to the St Andrew's club until June 2018.

Grounds joined the West Midlanders on a free transfer from Oldham Athletic in the summer of 2014 and went on to establish himself under Gary Rowett.

Since making his Blues debut on the opening day of the 2014-15 Championship campaign away at Middlesbrough, he has gone on to make 140 appearances.

Grounds's extension comes on a busy day at Birmingham which also saw Tomasz Kuszczak commit his future to the club, the appointment of a new director of football in Jeff Vetere, and Harry Redknapp reportedly staying put as first-team manager.

General view ahead of kick off in the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, at St Andrews Stadium on February 25, 2012
