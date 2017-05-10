Harry Redknapp will reportedly sign a permanent contract with Birmingham City in the coming days.

Harry Redknapp will reportedly sign a one-year deal with Birmingham City in the next few days.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss was brought in for the final three games of the Championship season to help keep the club in the second division.

He managed to do that by picking up six points from a possible nine, and now it appears that he will be at the helm of St Andrew's next season.

According to talkSPORT, positive talks have taken place between the 70-year-old and Birmingham's Chinese owners, who will announce Redknapp as the permanent manager in due course.

It is believed that the ex-Queens Park Rangers boss is keen to have enough funds to shape a side capable of pushing for Premier League promotion next season.

Birmingham recruited Redknapp after parting ways with Gianfranco Zola last month following a disastrous spell.