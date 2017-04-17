Gianfranco Zola resigns as Birmingham City manager

Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
© Getty Images
Gianfranco Zola resigns as Birmingham City manager after winning just two of his 24 league games in charge at St Andrew's Stadium.
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 18:22 UK

Gianfranco Zola has resigned as Birmingham City manager after a disastrous four month spell in charge of the Championship club.

The Italian made the decision to step aside in the wake of the Blues' 2-0 home loss to Burton Albion on Monday afternoon - their third defeat in four outings.

Former West Ham United and Watford chief Zola controversially replaced popular boss Gary Rowett at St Andrew's Stadium in December, taking over a side sitting outside the playoff zone on goal difference alone at the time.

A run of just two wins in 24 league outings has seen the West Midlands outfit plummet down the division, however, with their latest home loss at the hands of lowly Burton leaving them three points above the drop zone.

Birmingham, without a win in any of their last nine matches, take on neighbours Aston Villa in their next outing on Sunday lunchtime.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton43288773363792
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle432671076393785
3Reading43247126159279
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield42246125449578
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds432291256421475
6Fulham4320131078542473
7Leeds UnitedLeeds432271456411573
8Norwich CityNorwich431891676661063
9Derby CountyDerby431712144946363
10Preston North EndPreston431613146257561
11Brentford431791770601060
12Aston Villa431513154546-158
13Cardiff CityCardiff431610175759-258
14Barnsley431512166160157
15Ipswich TownIpswich431316144853-555
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves42159185254-254
17Queens Park RangersQPR43148214959-1050
18Bristol City43139215663-748
19Burton Albion431212194457-1348
20Birmingham CityBirmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest43129225668-1245
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn431014194964-1544
23Wigan AthleticWigan431010233955-1640
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4346333796-5918
> Full Version
