Gianfranco Zola has resigned as Birmingham City manager after a disastrous four month spell in charge of the Championship club.

The Italian made the decision to step aside in the wake of the Blues' 2-0 home loss to Burton Albion on Monday afternoon - their third defeat in four outings.

Former West Ham United and Watford chief Zola controversially replaced popular boss Gary Rowett at St Andrew's Stadium in December, taking over a side sitting outside the playoff zone on goal difference alone at the time.

A run of just two wins in 24 league outings has seen the West Midlands outfit plummet down the division, however, with their latest home loss at the hands of lowly Burton leaving them three points above the drop zone.

Birmingham, without a win in any of their last nine matches, take on neighbours Aston Villa in their next outing on Sunday lunchtime.