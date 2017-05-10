New Transfer Talk header

Tomasz Kuszczak pens two-year contract extension at Birmingham City

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak instructs his team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford at Amex Stadium on October 28, 2013
Championship side Birmingham City have confirmed that goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak has signed a new two-year contract extension at St Andrew's.
Birmingham City goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak has signed a new two-year contract extension at St Andrew's.

The 35-year-old has been the Blues' first choice stopper this season, making 38 appearances as they retained their Championship status with a last-day win at Bristol City.

Kuszczak joined Birmingham from Wolverhampton Wanderers in June 2015 and has made a total of 80 appearances for the club.

"Blues goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak's performances have seen him rewarded with a new two-year deal," the club said on their official website.

"The contract runs until June 30, 2019 and Blues also have a one-year option as part of the agreement."

The former Poland international has also played for West Bromwich Albion, Manchester United, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Birmingham City's Reece Brown keeps his eye on the ball during a pre-season friendly against Notts County on July 29, 2014
