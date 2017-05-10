Crowd generic

Birmingham City appoint Jeff Vetere as director of football

Birmingham City announce the appointment of former Real Madrid scout Jeff Vetere as their new director of football.
Birmingham City have announced the appointment of former Real Madrid scout Jeff Vetere as director of football.

The news comes on a busy day at St Andrew's, with goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak and defender Jonathan Grounds committing their futures to the club, as well as reports of Harry Redknapp staying on as Blues manager.

"As director of football, Jeff will have a wide-ranging brief. He will organise the recruitment strategy and offer support to the manager in identifying and signing the right players," a statement on the Birmingham website read.

"Jeff will provide backing for the medical, sports science and welfare departments, as well as work closely with the Academy, helping to develop and enhance the pathway for the Club's promising youngsters."

Vetere spoke of his aim to help strengthen the club, who narrowly avoided relegation to secure their Championship survival on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

"It is an honour to be given this opportunity to work at such a great football club, with a lot of tradition and a great fan base," said the 50-year-old, whose role will include assisting in recruitment and scouting.

"Football is my life and to be part of this new project, to help push the Club forward, is an exciting challenge."

In the same statement, the club confirmed they have parted company with Football Consultant Ewan Chester after his contract was not extended.

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak instructs his team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford at Amex Stadium on October 28, 2013
