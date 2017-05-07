Crowd generic

Harry Redknapp open to staying on as Birmingham City manager

QPR manager Harry Redknapp in the dugout during the match against Arsenal on May 4, 2013
Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp plans to hold talks with the club's Far East backers before deciding whether to stay on for another year.
Sunday, May 7, 2017

Harry Redknapp has admitted that he could be persuaded to stay on as Birmingham City manager for another season if given assurances by the club's owners.

The 70-year-old was a surprise appointment at St Andrew's last month, winning two of his three games at the helm to steer the Blues to Championship safety.

After finishing off the job he set out to achieve by keeping City in the second tier, Redknapp hopes to hold talks with Far East backers Trillion Trophy Asia before making a decision over his next career move.

"It depends on everything, it's difficult really. I have got a good situation in my life, I am not chasing work," he is quoted as saying by the Birmingham Mail.

"I work with a few different companies. I will have a chat and see what their ambitions are. If they are ambitious and want to go somewhere and have a go next year then I would be interested.

"But I don't know what their plans are, they might have somebody else in mind. I have never honestly discussed anything with anybody. I haven't met anybody who owns the club. Let's have a chat and see what plans they have got."

After losing 1-0 to West Midlands rivals Aston Villa in his first game in charge, Redknapp saw his side overcome Huddersfield Town and Bristol City in their final two outings of the season.

Your Comments
