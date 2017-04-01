Mick McCarthy bemoans "shite goal"

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy criticises his side for giving away a "shite goal" in their 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

Under-pressure Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has criticised his side for giving away "a shite goal" in their 1-1 draw with Birmingham City at Portman Road this afternoon.

Brum opened the scoring just after the restart when Jonathan Grounds fired into the roof net, but Town managed to rescue a point in the 72nd minute as Grant Ward's deflected shot inadvertently found its way past Tomasz Kuszczak.

The result represented the Tractor Boys' ninth draw in their last 12 games, and throughout the contest the home support were vocal in their criticism of McCarthy and owner Marcus Evans.

"I thought the first half was just a Championship scrap and we probably shaded it. Second half we started alright, but lost all the momentum by giving a shite goal away. And it was," McCarthy told reporters afterwards.

"We weren't playing well, they were always going to gain the momentum, it was a horrible atmosphere and we got away with a wonder strike - or lucky cross We got a point. That's my summary of the game.

"I haven't got any complaints with [the chanting]. Let them crack on. The list of hatred, I'm not sure who's top - Marcus, me... I think Ian Milne (managing director) got a bit today and all, didn't he? They've thrown him in the mix.

"I keep saying, get enough points, stay in the league and then we can have a sort out within this league. That's the important thing, nothing else. I just don't want to be involved in a relegation [battle]."

McCarthy's side are currently 17th in the table, six points above the dropzone, ahead of a home encounter with struggling Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.