Victor Lindelof: 'I am a centre-back'

Victor Lindelof tells Manchester United supporters that he sees himself as a centre-back, despite having previously operated at right-back and in central midfield.

The 22-year-old completed a move to Man United on Wednesday after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Red Devils.

In addition to discussing his preferred position, the Sweden international said that it was "a dream come true" to join Man United following a host of speculation.

"My position is a centre-back, but I've played right-back before and I started my footballing career as a midfielder. But I see myself as a central defender, I feel most comfortable there," Lindelof told MUTV.

"There are some great players here in my position, but I'm here to do my best and try to help the team as good as I can. It's always good to have other good players around you because when you have that you get better as well.

"I always had a dream to come here and to play in the Premier League, so it's a dream come true. Everywhere you go you have to adapt to a new environment, but I feel comfortable in myself and I trust myself.

"Of course United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and you always want to win titles, so it's also my goal that I want to come here and win titles. I think that's the goal of the club and the other players as well."

Lindelof, who is a 12-time Sweden international, joined Benfica from Vasteras SK in 2012.