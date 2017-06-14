New Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky may use his friendship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to sign some players on loan.

Slutsky, who had been out of work since December following his departure from CSKA Moscow, was appointed as Marco Silva's replacement last Friday.

The Russian has suggested that he will use his friendship with Abramovich to gain some Chelsea players on loan as the club prepare to embark on a campaign in the second tier.

"In the Championship we have some loan options," Slutsky told Sky Sports News. "It's four players from one team, and it's a possible situation to get some players from Chelsea. We spoke with him about this situation, but it's not the absolute option. If we need some players, I think it's possible.

"Chelsea have a lot of serious players - 37 on loan altogether, all over Europe. I think we will have some opportunities but I won't speak about each player. I am very thankful to Mr Abramovich, he really helped me."

Slutsky's move to Hull marks the first time that he has coached outside of Russia.