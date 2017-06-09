Crowd generic

Hull City

Hull City announce Leonid Slutsky appointment

Leonid Slutsky looks on prior to the Euro 2016 Group B match between Russia and Wales on June 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Hull City announce the managerial appointment of former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 11:04 UK

Hull City have announced the managerial appointment of former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky.

After their relegation from the Premier League, previous boss Marco Silva used a release clause in his contract to leave for Watford, leaving Hull searching for their fourth manager in the space of a year.

However, they are now in a position to confirm that they have opted to bring in Slutsky, who had been looking for a job in England since his departure from the Russian national team and CSKA Moscow.

The 46-year-old had held both roles between 2015 and 2016, before Russia's poor campaign at Euro 2016 led to him resigning after the tournament.

He would follow the same path with CSKA Moscow after they suffered an early elimination from the Champions League in December, bringing to an end a seven-year period with the club where he won three league titles and two Russian Cups.

His switch to the KCOM Stadium represents the first time he has managed outside of Russia.

CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
Read Next:
Leonid Slutsky favourite for Hull job?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Leonid Slutsky, Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Leonid Slutsky looks on prior to the Euro 2016 Group B match between Russia and Wales on June 20, 2016
Hull City announce Leonid Slutsky appointment
 Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
West Bromwich Albion 'monitoring Tom Huddlestone'
 CSKA Moscow's coach Leonid Slutsky gestures during the UEFA Champions League play-offs, second leg football match between CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP, at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on August 26, 2015.
Report: Former Russia manager Leonid Slutsky frontrunner for Hull City job
Derby sign Hull defender Curtis DaviesFour Championship clubs 'want Rodriguez'Slutsky 'to be appointed Hull boss'Robertson: 'No rush to decide Hull future'West Ham join race to sign Grosicki?
Marco Silva to raid former club Hull?Lambert in running for Hull City job?Newcastle, Watford keen on Grosicki?Spurs, Everton to battle for Maguire?Watford confirm Marco Silva appointment
> Hull City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 