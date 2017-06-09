Hull City announce the managerial appointment of former Russia coach Leonid Slutsky.

After their relegation from the Premier League, previous boss Marco Silva used a release clause in his contract to leave for Watford, leaving Hull searching for their fourth manager in the space of a year.

However, they are now in a position to confirm that they have opted to bring in Slutsky, who had been looking for a job in England since his departure from the Russian national team and CSKA Moscow.

The 46-year-old had held both roles between 2015 and 2016, before Russia's poor campaign at Euro 2016 led to him resigning after the tournament.

He would follow the same path with CSKA Moscow after they suffered an early elimination from the Champions League in December, bringing to an end a seven-year period with the club where he won three league titles and two Russian Cups.

His switch to the KCOM Stadium represents the first time he has managed outside of Russia.