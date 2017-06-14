New Transfer Talk header

Bayern Munich sign Corentin Tolisso from Lyon

Bayern Munich complete the signing of Lyon's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso on a five-year contract.
Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso on a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who came through the youth system at Lyon, scored 14 times in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign, including eight goals in Ligue 1.

Chelsea were strongly linked with a move for the France international at the start of the month, but Bayern have won the race after agreeing a reported £36m deal with Lyon.

"I had a wonderful time at Lyon, and I'm very thankful for that. Now I'm really pleased to be at one of the best clubs in Europe. I have great aims for my time at FC Bayern. Today is a great day for me," Tolisso told Bayern's official website.

Meanwhile, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: "We're really pleased we've been able to sign such a young and interesting player ahead of stiff competition from abroad. Corentin Tolisso was Carlo Ancelotti's wish for our midfield."

Tolisso made his France debut against Spain in March.

Lyon's Corentin Tolisso during the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
