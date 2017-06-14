Bayern Munich complete the signing of Lyon's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso on a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who came through the youth system at Lyon, scored 14 times in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign, including eight goals in Ligue 1.

Chelsea were strongly linked with a move for the France international at the start of the month, but Bayern have won the race after agreeing a reported £36m deal with Lyon.

"I had a wonderful time at Lyon, and I'm very thankful for that. Now I'm really pleased to be at one of the best clubs in Europe. I have great aims for my time at FC Bayern. Today is a great day for me," Tolisso told Bayern's official website.

Meanwhile, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: "We're really pleased we've been able to sign such a young and interesting player ahead of stiff competition from abroad. Corentin Tolisso was Carlo Ancelotti's wish for our midfield."

Tolisso made his France debut against Spain in March.